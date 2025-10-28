Colts vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9

On Sunday in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts are playing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Colts vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colts win (65.5%)

Colts vs Steelers Point Spread

The Colts are 3-point favorites against the Steelers. The Colts are -115 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -105 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Colts vs Steelers Over/Under

The over/under for the Colts versus Steelers matchup on Nov. 2 has been set at 50.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Colts vs Steelers Moneyline

The Colts vs Steelers moneyline has the Colts as a -162 favorite, while the Steelers are a +136 underdog at home.

Colts vs Steelers Betting Trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 6-2-0 this year.

Against the spread as 3-point favorites or more, the Colts are 3-1.

Out of eight Colts games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

Against the spread, the Steelers are 3-4-0 this season.

The Steelers have played seven games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Colts vs Steelers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: IND: (-162) | PIT: (+136)

IND: (-162) | PIT: (+136) Spread: IND: -3 (-115) | PIT: +3 (-105)

IND: -3 (-115) | PIT: +3 (-105) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

