Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 29

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FDSSE, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (1-3) are favored (-1) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at PHX Arena. The matchup airs on FDSSE, AZFamily, and Suns+. The point total in the matchup is set at 239.5.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -1 239.5 -108 -108

Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (61.4%)

Suns vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Suns went 30-50-2 ATS last season.

The Grizzlies had an ATS record of 12-17-1 as underdogs of 1 point or more last season.

Last season, 43 Suns games went over the point total.

The Grizzlies had 47 of their 82 games go over the point total last season.

Phoenix had a worse record against the spread at home (14-25-2) than it did in road games (16-25-0) last season.

Against the spread last year, Memphis had better results away (22-17-2) than at home (19-21-1).

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker put up points, 4.1 boards and 7.1 assists last season. He also put up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Jalen Green recorded 21 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Dillon Brooks collected 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also drained 42.9% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Royce O'Neale put up 9.1 points, 4.7 boards and 2.2 assists. He sank 42.3% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Mark Williams put up 15.3 points, 10.2 boards and 2.5 assists. He sank 60.4% of his shots from the field.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Ja Morant averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 boards.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Santi Aldama averaged 12.5 points, 6.4 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Edey posted 9.2 points, 8.3 boards and 1 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

