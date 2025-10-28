FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
NFL

Bears vs Bengals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bears vs Bengals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bears win (62.3%)

Bears vs Bengals Point Spread

The Bears are 2.5-point favorites against the Bengals. The Bears are -110 to cover the spread, while the Bengals are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Bears vs Bengals Over/Under

Bears versus Bengals on Nov. 2 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Bears vs Bengals Moneyline

The Bears vs Bengals moneyline has the Bears as a -142 favorite, while the Bengals are a +120 underdog at home.

Bears vs Bengals Betting Trends

  • Chicago has beaten the spread four times in seven games.
  • The Bears have yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • There have been four Bears games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.
  • The Bengals are 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • Cincinnati has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • This season, six of the Bengals' eight games have gone over the point total.

Check out even more in-depth Bears vs. Bengals analysis on FanDuel Research.

Bears vs Bengals Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: CHI: (-142) | CIN: (+120)
  • Spread: CHI: -2.5 (-110) | CIN: +2.5 (-110)
  • Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

