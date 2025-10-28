Packers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9

The Green Bay Packers are among the NFL teams playing on Sunday, up against the Carolina Panthers.

Packers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Packers win (86.1%)

Packers vs Panthers Point Spread

The Packers are 12.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Packers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -110 to cover as a 12.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for Packers-Panthers on Nov. 2 is 44.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Packers vs Panthers Moneyline

The Packers vs Panthers moneyline has the Packers as a -820 favorite, while the Panthers are a +570 underdog on the road.

Packers vs Panthers Betting Trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 3-4-0 this season.

The Packers are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites this year.

There have been four Packers games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread five times in eight games.

Out of eight Panthers games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Packers vs Panthers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: GB: (-820) | CAR: (+570)

GB: (-820) | CAR: (+570) Spread: GB: -12.5 (-110) | CAR: +12.5 (-110)

GB: -12.5 (-110) | CAR: +12.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

