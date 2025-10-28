Chargers vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9

In NFL action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans.

Chargers vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (67.6%)

Chargers vs Titans Point Spread

The Chargers are 10.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Chargers are -102 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -120 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Titans Over/Under

The over/under for Chargers-Titans on Nov. 2 is 43.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Chargers vs Titans Moneyline

The Chargers vs Titans moneyline has the Chargers as a -549 favorite, while the Titans are a +410 underdog at home.

Chargers vs Titans Betting Trends

Los Angeles has beaten the spread three times in eight games.

There have been four Chargers games (out of eight) that hit the over this season.

The Titans have won twice against the spread this year.

Tennessee has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been five Titans games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.

Chargers vs Titans Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LAC: (-549) | TEN: (+410)

LAC: (-549) | TEN: (+410) Spread: LAC: -10.5 (-102) | TEN: +10.5 (-120)

LAC: -10.5 (-102) | TEN: +10.5 (-120) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

