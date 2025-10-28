Texans vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Houston Texans taking on the Denver Broncos.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Texans vs Broncos Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texans win (63%)

Texans vs Broncos Point Spread

The Texans are 1.5-point favorites against the Broncos. The Texans are -108 to cover the spread, while the Broncos are -112 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Texans vs Broncos Over/Under

Texans versus Broncos on Nov. 2 has an over/under of 39.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Texans vs Broncos Moneyline

Denver is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -118 favorite on the road.

Texans vs Broncos Betting Trends

Houston has three wins in seven games against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Texans are 3-1.

Two of the Texans' seven games have gone over the point total.

The Broncos have three wins in eight contests against the spread this year.

Denver has won once ATS (1-0-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Broncos have played eight games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Check out even more in-depth Texans vs. Broncos analysis on FanDuel Research.

Texans vs Broncos Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-118) | DEN: (+100)

HOU: (-118) | DEN: (+100) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-108) | DEN: +1.5 (-112)

HOU: -1.5 (-108) | DEN: +1.5 (-112) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

