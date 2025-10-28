49ers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9
On Sunday in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers are playing the New York Giants.
Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
49ers vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: 49ers win (62.2%)
49ers vs Giants Point Spread
The 49ers are 2.5-point favorites against the Giants. The 49ers are -120 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.
49ers vs Giants Over/Under
49ers versus Giants on Nov. 2 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.
49ers vs Giants Moneyline
The 49ers vs Giants moneyline has the 49ers as a -154 favorite, while the Giants are a +130 underdog at home.
49ers vs Giants Betting Trends
- San Francisco has four wins in eight games against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this year.
- This season, four of the 49ers' eight games have hit the over.
- The Giants have beaten the spread four times in eight games.
- New York has an ATS record of 4-3 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.
- Out of eight Giants games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
Check out even more in-depth 49ers vs. Giants analysis on FanDuel Research.
49ers vs Giants Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SF: (-154) | NYG: (+130)
- Spread: SF: -2.5 (-120) | NYG: +2.5 (-102)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!