49ers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9

On Sunday in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers are playing the New York Giants.

49ers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 49ers win (62.2%)

49ers vs Giants Point Spread

The 49ers are 2.5-point favorites against the Giants. The 49ers are -120 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Giants Over/Under

49ers versus Giants on Nov. 2 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

49ers vs Giants Moneyline

The 49ers vs Giants moneyline has the 49ers as a -154 favorite, while the Giants are a +130 underdog at home.

49ers vs Giants Betting Trends

San Francisco has four wins in eight games against the spread this season.

The 49ers have won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this year.

This season, four of the 49ers' eight games have hit the over.

The Giants have beaten the spread four times in eight games.

New York has an ATS record of 4-3 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

Out of eight Giants games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

