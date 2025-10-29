FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 29

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Columbus Blue Jackets (5-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-1)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blue Jackets (-113)Maple Leafs (-106)6.5Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blue Jackets win (59.7%)

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Blue Jackets. The Maple Leafs are -260 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are +205.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs on Oct. 29, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • The Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Columbus as a -113 favorite, while Toronto is a -106 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup