Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 29

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Columbus Blue Jackets (5-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-1)

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: NHL Network

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blue Jackets (-113) Maple Leafs (-106) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (59.7%)

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Blue Jackets. The Maple Leafs are -260 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are +205.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs on Oct. 29, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

The Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Columbus as a -113 favorite, while Toronto is a -106 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!