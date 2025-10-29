NHL
Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 29
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Columbus Blue Jackets (5-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-1)
- Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: NHL Network
Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blue Jackets (-113)
|Maple Leafs (-106)
|6.5
|Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blue Jackets win (59.7%)
Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Blue Jackets. The Maple Leafs are -260 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are +205.
Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs on Oct. 29, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- The Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Columbus as a -113 favorite, while Toronto is a -106 underdog on the road.