NFL

Jaguars vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jaguars vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9

In NFL action on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Jaguars vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jaguars win (53.4%)

Jaguars vs Raiders Point Spread

The Jaguars are 3-point favorites against the Raiders. The Jaguars are -115 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -105 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Jaguars vs Raiders Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Jaguars-Raiders matchup on Nov. 2, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Jaguars vs Raiders Moneyline

The Jaguars vs Raiders moneyline has the Jaguars as a -174 favorite, while the Raiders are a +146 underdog at home.

Jaguars vs Raiders Betting Trends

  • Jacksonville has four wins in seven games against the spread this season.
  • The Jaguars are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.
  • The Jaguars have seen three of their seven games go over the point total.
  • The Raiders have two wins against the spread this year.
  • Las Vegas has no wins ATS (0-4) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.
  • Two Raiders games (out of seven) have gone over the point total this season.

Check out even more in-depth Jaguars vs. Raiders analysis on FanDuel Research.

Jaguars vs Raiders Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: JAX: (-174) | LV: (+146)
  • Spread: JAX: -3 (-115) | LV: +3 (-105)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

