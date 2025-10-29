Rams vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9

On Sunday in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams are playing the New Orleans Saints.

Rams vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (89.2%)

Rams vs Saints Point Spread

The Rams are 14.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Rams are -105 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -115 to cover as a 14.5-point underdog.

Rams vs Saints Over/Under

Rams versus Saints on Nov. 2 has an over/under of 43.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Rams vs Saints Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rams vs. Saints reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-1149) and New Orleans as the underdog (+730) on the road.

Rams vs Saints Betting Trends

Los Angeles' record against the spread is 5-2-0.

The Rams have played seven games this year and three of them have gone over the total.

The Saints have won twice against the spread this year.

New Orleans has covered every time (1-0) as a 14.5-point or greater underdog this season.

This year, three of the Saints' eight games have hit the over.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

