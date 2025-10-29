Rams vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9
On Sunday in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams are playing the New Orleans Saints.
Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rams vs Saints Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rams win (89.2%)
Rams vs Saints Point Spread
The Rams are 14.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Rams are -105 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -115 to cover as a 14.5-point underdog.
Rams vs Saints Over/Under
Rams versus Saints on Nov. 2 has an over/under of 43.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Rams vs Saints Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Rams vs. Saints reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-1149) and New Orleans as the underdog (+730) on the road.
Rams vs Saints Betting Trends
- Los Angeles' record against the spread is 5-2-0.
- The Rams have played seven games this year and three of them have gone over the total.
- The Saints have won twice against the spread this year.
- New Orleans has covered every time (1-0) as a 14.5-point or greater underdog this season.
- This year, three of the Saints' eight games have hit the over.
Check out even more in-depth Rams vs. Saints analysis on FanDuel Research.
Rams vs Saints Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAR: (-1149) | NO: (+730)
- Spread: LAR: -14.5 (-105) | NO: +14.5 (-115)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!