NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5

The Denver Broncos versus the Philadelphia Eagles is one of many solid options on the Week 5 NFL slate.

To pick up an edge ahead of Week 5 in the NFL, check out our betting preview below.

Rams vs. 49ers

On Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET, two of the top offensive performers in football will be on show when wideout Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams (3-1) host running back Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (3-1).

Game Preview: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Projected Favorite: Rams (60.78% win probability)

Rams (60.78% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-7)

Los Angeles (-7) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

46.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Browns vs. Vikings

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (2-2) will get a tough test when they collide with the Cleveland Browns (1-3), who own the league's fourth-best pass defense, on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Jefferson is fifth-best in the league in receiving yards.

Game Preview: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns Projected Favorite: Vikings (73.34% win probability)

Vikings (73.34% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-3.5)

Minnesota (-3.5) Total: 35.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

35.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Channel: NFL Network

Ravens vs. Texans

Star QB Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (1-3) meet the Houston Texans (1-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, at M&T Bank Stadium.

Game Preview: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens Projected Favorite: Ravens (65.51% win probability)

Ravens (65.51% win probability) Spread: Houston (-1.5)

Houston (-1.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Jets vs. Cowboys

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, a pair of the best offensive performers in football will be on display when running back Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) visit Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets (0-4).

Game Preview: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets Projected Favorite: Cowboys (51.65% win probability)

Cowboys (51.65% win probability) Spread: Dallas (-2.5)

Dallas (-2.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

47.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Panthers vs. Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins (1-3), who took down the Jets in their last contest, visit the Carolina Panthers (1-3) at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET. The Panthers were defeated by the Patriots in their last game.

Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers Projected Favorite: Dolphins (55.41% win probability)

Dolphins (55.41% win probability) Spread: Miami (-1.5)

Miami (-1.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Eagles vs. Broncos

When the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) and the Denver Broncos (2-2) square off on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET, they will both be looking to maintain momentum after winning their last game. The Eagles won 31-25 against the Buccaneers, and the Broncos are coming off a 28-3 victory over the Bengals.

Game Preview: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite: Eagles (68.77% win probability)

Eagles (68.77% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-4.5)

Philadelphia (-4.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Colts vs. Raiders

One of the best running backs in football will be on display when Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (3-1) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Game Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts Projected Favorite: Colts (73.31% win probability)

Colts (73.31% win probability) Spread: Indianapolis (-6.5)

Indianapolis (-6.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

47.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Saints vs. Giants

The New Orleans Saints (0-4) will host the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints Projected Favorite: Saints (65.97% win probability)

Saints (65.97% win probability) Spread: New Orleans (-1.5)

New Orleans (-1.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers

When the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) play on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET, the Seahawks will be looking to follow up their recent victory over the Cardinals with another win, and the Buccaneers will be trying to rebound from a loss to the Eagles.

Game Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks Projected Favorite: Seahawks (51.05% win probability)

Seahawks (51.05% win probability) Spread: Seattle (-3)

Seattle (-3) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. Titans

The Arizona Cardinals (2-2) and the Tennessee Titans (0-4), who both lost their last contest, will meet at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 5. In their previous games, the Cardinals lost 23-20 to the Seahawks, and the Titans were defeated by the Texans 26-0.

Game Preview: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals

Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals Projected Favorite: Cardinals (86.59% win probability)

Cardinals (86.59% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-8.5)

Arizona (-8.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Chargers vs. Commanders

One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on show when Quentin Johnston and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) host the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Game Preview: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Favorite: Chargers (58.27% win probability)

Chargers (58.27% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-2.5)

Los Angeles (-2.5) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bengals vs. Lions

The Detroit Lions (3-1), the NFL's highest scoring team, visit the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) and their 30th-ranked scoring offense on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Lions average 34.3 points per game, while the Bengals put up 15.3 per game.

Game Preview: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Favorite: Lions (76.94% win probability)

Lions (76.94% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-10.5)

Detroit (-10.5) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bills vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills (4-0) host the New England Patriots (2-2) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET, in a matchup between two of the best offensive players in football in running back James Cook and quarterback Drake Maye.

Game Preview: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Projected Favorite: Bills (77.54% win probability)

Bills (77.54% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-8.5)

Buffalo (-8.5) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

