Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 2 on Oct. 1

On Wednesday in the MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the Boston Red Sox for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Boston Red Sox (89-73)

Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Time: 6:08 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Coverage: ESPN

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-190) | BOS: (+160)

NYY: (-190) | BOS: (+160) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+115) | BOS: +1.5 (-138)

NYY: -1.5 (+115) | BOS: +1.5 (-138) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 18-9, 3.09 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 11-9, 3.35 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09 ERA) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (11-9, 3.35 ERA). Rodon and his team have a record of 14-19-0 against the spread when he starts. Rodon's team has won 56.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (18-14). The Red Sox have a 16-12-0 ATS record in Bello's 28 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox are 3-8 in Bello's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (59.5%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Red Sox, New York is the favorite at -190, and Boston is +160 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+115 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -138 to cover.

Yankees versus Red Sox on Oct. 1 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 85, or 61.2%, of the 139 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 30-12 when favored by -190 or more this year.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 76 of 161 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 76-85-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have compiled a 26-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Boston has gone 2-3 (40%).

In the 162 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-81-7).

The Red Sox have covered 54.3% of their games this season, going 88-74-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 179 hits and an OBP of .457, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .688. He's batting .331.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with a double, five home runs, eight walks and 10 RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .272 with 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 57 walks, while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is 36th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging in MLB.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with seven walks and an RBI.

Trent Grisham has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.

Ben Rice is batting .255 with a .337 OBP and 65 RBI for New York this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has 159 hits with a .332 on-base percentage, leading the Red Sox in both categories. He's batting .256 and slugging .442.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 77th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Trevor Story paces his team with a .433 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Alex Bregman is hitting .273 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .249 with 34 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/30/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9/14/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9/13/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9/12/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8/24/2025: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8/23/2025: 12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8/22/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8/21/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6/15/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6/14/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

