BYU vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The BYU Cougars are among the college football squads busy on Friday, versus the West Virginia Mountaineers.

BYU vs West Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BYU: (-1408) | West Virginia: (+800)

BYU: (-1408) | West Virginia: (+800) Spread: BYU: -18.5 (-118) | West Virginia: +18.5 (-104)

BYU: -18.5 (-118) | West Virginia: +18.5 (-104) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

BYU vs West Virginia Betting Trends

BYU's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

BYU has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as an 18.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of four BYU games have hit the over this year.

West Virginia has posted two wins against the spread this year.

West Virginia has had one game (of five) go over the total this year.

BYU vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cougars win (85.5%)

BYU vs West Virginia Point Spread

BYU is a 18.5-point favorite against West Virginia. BYU is -118 to cover the spread, and West Virginia is -104.

BYU vs West Virginia Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the BYU-West Virginia matchup on Oct. 3, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

BYU vs West Virginia Moneyline

The BYU vs West Virginia moneyline has BYU as a -1408 favorite, while West Virginia is a +800 underdog.

BYU vs. West Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games BYU 38.5 37 9.3 4 51.5 4 West Virginia 22.0 92 26.6 103 54.1 5

BYU vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 3, 2025

Friday, October 3, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

