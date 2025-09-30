Eagles vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 5
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Denver Broncos in NFL action on Sunday.
Eagles vs Broncos Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Eagles win (68.8%)
Eagles vs Broncos Point Spread
The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites against the Broncos. The Eagles are -104 to cover the spread, while the Broncos are -118 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.
Eagles vs Broncos Over/Under
The Eagles-Broncos game on Oct. 5 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
Eagles vs Broncos Moneyline
The Eagles vs Broncos moneyline has the Eagles as a -198 favorite, while the Broncos are a +166 underdog on the road.
Eagles vs Broncos Betting Trends
- Philadelphia's record against the spread is 3-1-0.
- The Eagles have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Philadelphia has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.
- The Broncos have posted one win against the spread this season.
- One of the Broncos' four games has gone over the point total.
