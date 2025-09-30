Eagles vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 5

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Denver Broncos in NFL action on Sunday.

Eagles vs Broncos Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (68.8%)

Eagles vs Broncos Point Spread

The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites against the Broncos. The Eagles are -104 to cover the spread, while the Broncos are -118 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Broncos Over/Under

The Eagles-Broncos game on Oct. 5 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Eagles vs Broncos Moneyline

The Eagles vs Broncos moneyline has the Eagles as a -198 favorite, while the Broncos are a +166 underdog on the road.

Eagles vs Broncos Betting Trends

Philadelphia's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

The Eagles have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Philadelphia has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.

The Broncos have posted one win against the spread this season.

One of the Broncos' four games has gone over the point total.

