San Jose State vs New Mexico Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The San Jose State Spartans will face the New Mexico Lobos in college football action on Friday.

San Jose State vs New Mexico Odds & Spread

Moneyline: San Jose State: (-138) | New Mexico: (+115)

San Jose State: (-138) | New Mexico: (+115) Spread: San Jose State: -2.5 (-110) | New Mexico: +2.5 (-110)

San Jose State: -2.5 (-110) | New Mexico: +2.5 (-110) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

San Jose State vs New Mexico Betting Trends

San Jose State has two wins against the spread this season.

San Jose State has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

San Jose State has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

New Mexico has beaten the spread three times in four games.

New Mexico has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Two New Mexico games (of four) have hit the over this year.

San Jose State vs New Mexico Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spartans win (65.9%)

San Jose State vs New Mexico Point Spread

New Mexico is an underdog by 2.5 points versus San Jose State. New Mexico is -110 to cover the spread, and San Jose State is -110.

San Jose State vs New Mexico Over/Under

San Jose State versus New Mexico, on Oct. 3, has an over/under of 58.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

San Jose State vs New Mexico Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for San Jose State vs. New Mexico reveal San Jose State as the favorite (-138) and New Mexico as the underdog (+115).

San Jose State vs. New Mexico Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Jose State 20.3 120 28.0 79 51.3 4 New Mexico 30.5 86 21.5 42 54.3 4

San Jose State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 3, 2025

Friday, October 3, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

