San Jose State vs New Mexico Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
The San Jose State Spartans will face the New Mexico Lobos in college football action on Friday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
San Jose State vs New Mexico Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: San Jose State: (-138) | New Mexico: (+115)
- Spread: San Jose State: -2.5 (-110) | New Mexico: +2.5 (-110)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
San Jose State vs New Mexico Betting Trends
- San Jose State has two wins against the spread this season.
- San Jose State has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- San Jose State has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.
- New Mexico has beaten the spread three times in four games.
- New Mexico has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Two New Mexico games (of four) have hit the over this year.
San Jose State vs New Mexico Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Spartans win (65.9%)
San Jose State vs New Mexico Point Spread
New Mexico is an underdog by 2.5 points versus San Jose State. New Mexico is -110 to cover the spread, and San Jose State is -110.
San Jose State vs New Mexico Over/Under
San Jose State versus New Mexico, on Oct. 3, has an over/under of 58.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
San Jose State vs New Mexico Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for San Jose State vs. New Mexico reveal San Jose State as the favorite (-138) and New Mexico as the underdog (+115).
San Jose State vs. New Mexico Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|San Jose State
|20.3
|120
|28.0
|79
|51.3
|4
|New Mexico
|30.5
|86
|21.5
|42
|54.3
|4
San Jose State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- Game day: Friday, October 3, 2025
- Game time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: San Jose, California
- Stadium: CEFCU Stadium
