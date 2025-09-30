Seahawks vs Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 5

On Sunday in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks are up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seahawks vs Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (51%)

Seahawks vs Buccaneers Point Spread

The Seahawks are 3-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Seahawks are -124 to cover the spread, while the Buccaneers are +102 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Buccaneers Over/Under

A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Seahawks-Buccaneers on Oct. 5, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Seahawks vs Buccaneers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Buccaneers-Seahawks, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +152, and Seattle is -180 playing at home.

Seahawks vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

Seattle's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

The Seahawks have covered every time (1-0) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

Seattle has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.

The Buccaneers have won twice against the spread this year.

Tampa Bay doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.

Two of the Buccaneers' four games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

