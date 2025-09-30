Dolphins vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 5
On Sunday in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins are up against the Carolina Panthers.
Dolphins vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dolphins win (55.4%)
Dolphins vs Panthers Point Spread
The Dolphins are 1.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Dolphins are -105 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.
Dolphins vs Panthers Over/Under
The over/under for the Dolphins versus Panthers matchup on Oct. 5 has been set at 44.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Dolphins vs Panthers Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Dolphins-Panthers, Miami is the favorite at -116, and Carolina is -102 playing at home.
Dolphins vs Panthers Betting Trends
- Miami has two wins against the spread this year.
- The Dolphins have won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this year.
- Out of four Dolphins games so far this year, three have hit the over.
- The Panthers have two wins against the spread this year.
- Carolina has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Two Panthers games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.
Dolphins vs Panthers Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: MIA: (-116) | CAR: (-102)
- Spread: MIA: -1.5 (-105) | CAR: +1.5 (-115)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
