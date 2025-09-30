Dolphins vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 5

On Sunday in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins are up against the Carolina Panthers.

Dolphins vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dolphins win (55.4%)

Dolphins vs Panthers Point Spread

The Dolphins are 1.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Dolphins are -105 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Dolphins vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for the Dolphins versus Panthers matchup on Oct. 5 has been set at 44.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Dolphins vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dolphins-Panthers, Miami is the favorite at -116, and Carolina is -102 playing at home.

Dolphins vs Panthers Betting Trends

Miami has two wins against the spread this year.

The Dolphins have won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this year.

Out of four Dolphins games so far this year, three have hit the over.

The Panthers have two wins against the spread this year.

Carolina has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

Two Panthers games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.

