Saints vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 5

The NFL's Sunday slate includes the New Orleans Saints taking on the New York Giants.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Saints vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saints win (66%)

Saints vs Giants Point Spread

The Saints are 1.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Saints are -110 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -110 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Saints vs Giants Over/Under

Saints versus Giants on Oct. 5 has an over/under of 41.5 points, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Saints vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Saints vs. Giants reveal New Orleans as the favorite (-124) and New York as the underdog (+106) on the road.

Saints vs Giants Betting Trends

New Orleans has posted one win against the spread this season.

The Saints have seen three of their four games hit the over.

The Giants have posted two wins against the spread this year.

New York has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One of the Giants' four games has hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Saints vs. Giants analysis on FanDuel Research.

Saints vs Giants Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NO: (-124) | NYG: (+106)

NO: (-124) | NYG: (+106) Spread: NO: -1.5 (-110) | NYG: +1.5 (-110)

NO: -1.5 (-110) | NYG: +1.5 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!