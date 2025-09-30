FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Cowboys vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 5

Data Skrive

Cowboys vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys versus the New York Jets is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cowboys win (51.6%)

Cowboys vs Jets Point Spread

The Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Cowboys are -115 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -105 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Cowboys vs Jets Over/Under

An over/under of 47.5 has been set for Cowboys-Jets on Oct. 5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Cowboys vs Jets Moneyline

New York is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -142 favorite at home.

Cowboys vs Jets Betting Trends

  • Dallas has won twice against the spread this year.
  • The Cowboys have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Two of the Cowboys' four games have hit the over.
  • The Jets have won twice against the spread this season.
  • New York has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • There have been three Jets games (out of four) that hit the over this year.

Check out even more in-depth Cowboys vs. Jets analysis on FanDuel Research.

Cowboys vs Jets Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: DAL: (-142) | NYJ: (+120)
  • Spread: DAL: -2.5 (-115) | NYJ: +2.5 (-105)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

