San Diego State vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The Friday slate in college football includes a matchup between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Colorado State Rams.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

San Diego State vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: San Diego State: (-225) | Colorado State: (+188)

San Diego State: (-225) | Colorado State: (+188) Spread: San Diego State: -5.5 (-122) | Colorado State: +5.5 (100)

San Diego State: -5.5 (-122) | Colorado State: +5.5 (100) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

San Diego State vs Colorado State Betting Trends

Against the spread, San Diego State is 3-1-0 this season.

San Diego State has covered every time (1-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of four San Diego State games have gone over the point total this year.

Colorado State owns two wins against the spread this season.

Colorado State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One of Colorado State's four games has gone over the point total.

San Diego State vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (50.2%)

San Diego State vs Colorado State Point Spread

San Diego State is a 5.5-point favorite against Colorado State. San Diego State is -122 to cover the spread, and Colorado State is +100.

San Diego State vs Colorado State Over/Under

The San Diego State-Colorado State matchup on Oct. 3 has been given an over/under of 40.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

San Diego State vs Colorado State Moneyline

Colorado State is the underdog, +188 on the moneyline, while San Diego State is a -225 favorite.

San Diego State vs. Colorado State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Diego State 23.8 107 9.8 5 47.5 4 Colorado State 15.3 131 23.0 52 53.3 4

San Diego State vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 3, 2025

Friday, October 3, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth San Diego State vs. Colorado State analysis on FanDuel Research.