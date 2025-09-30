Vikings vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 5

In NFL action on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings play the Cleveland Browns.

Vikings vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vikings win (73.3%)

Vikings vs Browns Point Spread

The Vikings are 3.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Vikings are -110 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Vikings vs Browns Over/Under

Vikings versus Browns on Oct. 5 has an over/under of 35.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Vikings vs Browns Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Vikings-Browns, Minnesota is the favorite at -194, and Cleveland is +162 playing at home.

Vikings vs Browns Betting Trends

Minnesota has posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Vikings don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, three of the Vikings' four games have hit the over.

The Browns have won twice against the spread this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Cleveland has two wins ATS (2-2).

The Browns have had one game (out of four) hit the over this year.

Vikings vs Browns Odds & Spread

Moneyline: MIN: (-194) | CLE: (+162)

MIN: (-194) | CLE: (+162) Spread: MIN: -3.5 (-110) | CLE: +3.5 (-110)

MIN: -3.5 (-110) | CLE: +3.5 (-110) Total: 35.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

