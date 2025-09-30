Chargers vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 5

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Chargers facing the Washington Commanders.

Chargers vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (58.3%)

Chargers vs Commanders Point Spread

The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Chargers are -122 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are +100 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Commanders Over/Under

Chargers versus Commanders, on Oct. 5, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Chargers vs Commanders Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +134 underdog on the road.

Chargers vs Commanders Betting Trends

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread this season.

The Chargers have won once ATS (1-1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season.

One Chargers game (out of four) has hit the over this year.

The Commanders have won twice against the spread this season.

Washington has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Commanders have played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

Chargers vs Commanders Odds & Spread

