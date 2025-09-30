Lions vs Bengals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 5

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Detroit Lions taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lions vs Bengals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (76.9%)

Lions vs Bengals Point Spread

The Lions are 10.5-point favorites against the Bengals. The Lions are -104 to cover the spread, while the Bengals are -118 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Bengals Over/Under

A total of 48.5 points has been set for the Lions-Bengals matchup on Oct. 5, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Lions vs Bengals Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -521 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +400 underdog despite being at home.

Lions vs Bengals Betting Trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 3-1-0 this season.

Detroit has had two games (out of four) go over the total this season.

The Bengals have one win against the spread this season.

The Bengals have played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

Lions vs Bengals Odds & Spread

