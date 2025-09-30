Colts vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts versus the Las Vegas Raiders is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Colts vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colts win (73.3%)

Colts vs Raiders Point Spread

The Colts are 6.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Colts are -115 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -105 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Colts vs Raiders Over/Under

Colts versus Raiders, on Oct. 5, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Colts vs Raiders Moneyline

The Colts vs Raiders moneyline has the Colts as a -330 favorite, while the Raiders are a +265 underdog on the road.

Colts vs Raiders Betting Trends

Indianapolis has covered the spread three times in four games.

Two of the Colts' four games have hit the over.

The Raiders have one win against the spread this year.

The Raiders have played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

Colts vs Raiders Odds & Spread

