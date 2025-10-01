Delaware vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

College football's Friday schedule includes the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens facing the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Delaware vs Western Kentucky Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Delaware: (-146) | Western Kentucky: (+122)

Delaware: (-146) | Western Kentucky: (+122) Spread: Delaware: -2.5 (-122) | Western Kentucky: +2.5 (100)

Delaware: -2.5 (-122) | Western Kentucky: +2.5 (100) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Delaware vs Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Delaware has two wins against the spread this year.

Delaware has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of four Delaware games have gone over the point total this year.

Western Kentucky's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-1-0.

Western Kentucky doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

Western Kentucky has seen three of its five games go over the point total.

Delaware vs Western Kentucky Point Spread

Western Kentucky is a 2.5-point underdog against Delaware. Western Kentucky is +100 to cover the spread, and Delaware is -122.

Delaware vs Western Kentucky Over/Under

Delaware versus Western Kentucky on Oct. 3 has an over/under of 61.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Delaware vs Western Kentucky Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Delaware-Western Kentucky, Delaware is the favorite at -146, and Western Kentucky is +122.

Delaware vs. Western Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Delaware 31.0 82 26.3 68 53.3 4 Western Kentucky 35.0 24 22.6 80 58.3 5

Delaware vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 3, 2025

Friday, October 3, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Stadium: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Delaware vs. Western Kentucky analysis on FanDuel Research.