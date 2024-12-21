NFL Games This Sunday: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 16

There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 16 NFL schedule's Sunday slate, including the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Washington Commanders.

Here's everything you need to know about the betting odds for Sunday.

Panthers vs. Cardinals

Trey McBride will lead the Arizona Cardinals into their matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers Projected Favorite: Cardinals (63.14% win probability)

Cardinals (63.14% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-4.5)

Arizona (-4.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on Carolina vs. Arizona with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals (6-8), who sport the NFL's fifth-ranked scoring offense, host the Cleveland Browns (3-11) and their 30th-ranked scoring offense on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals average 28.5 points per game, while the Browns produce 17.1.

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Favorite: Bengals (78.47% win probability)

Bengals (78.47% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-9.5)

Cincinnati (-9.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Cincinnati vs. Cleveland with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Giants

One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on show when Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons host the New York Giants on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Matchup: New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons Projected Favorite: Falcons (78.03% win probability)

Falcons (78.03% win probability) Spread: Atlanta (-9.5)

Atlanta (-9.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

43.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on Atlanta vs. New York with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Eagles

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, two of the best offensive performers in football will be on display when running back Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles visit quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Projected Favorite: Eagles (52.67% win probability)

Eagles (52.67% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-4.5)

Philadelphia (-4.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on Washington vs. Philadelphia with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Titans

Against the Indianapolis Colts (6-8), who own the 30th-ranked run defense this season, Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans (3-11) shouldn't have any trouble running the ball when the two teams come together on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET. Pollard has been one of the NFL's top runners this season, ranking eighth-best in the league in rushing yards.

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Favorite: Colts (67.55% win probability)

Colts (67.55% win probability) Spread: Indianapolis (-3.5)

Indianapolis (-3.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Indianapolis vs. Tennessee with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Rams

One of the top running backs in football will be on display when Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams visit the New York Jets on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets Projected Favorite: Rams (53.46% win probability)

Rams (53.46% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-3)

Los Angeles (-3) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on New York vs. Los Angeles with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Lions

After going down 48-42 to the Bills in their last contest, the Detroit Lions (12-2) will visit the Chicago Bears (4-10), who are coming off a 30-12 loss to the Vikings, at Soldier Field. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Projected Favorite: Lions (76.43% win probability)

Lions (76.43% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-6.5)

Detroit (-6.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on Chicago vs. Detroit with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Vikings

On Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, a pair of excellent pass-catchers will be featured when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings visit Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks.

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Projected Favorite: Vikings (54.35% win probability)

Vikings (54.35% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-2.5)

Minnesota (-2.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

42.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on Seattle vs. Minnesota with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Jaguars

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11), who own the worst pass defense this season, Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) shouldn't have any trouble moving the ball through the air when the two teams square off on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Bowers has been one of the NFL's top receivers this year, ranking ninth-best in the league in receiving yards.

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite: Raiders (56.03% win probability)

Raiders (56.03% win probability) Spread: Las Vegas (-2.5)

Las Vegas (-2.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Las Vegas vs. Jacksonville with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Patriots

One of the best QBs in football will be featured when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Matchup: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Projected Favorite: Bills (88.15% win probability)

Bills (88.15% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-14.5)

Buffalo (-14.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Buffalo vs. New England with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers (6-8) are scheduled to match up with the Miami Dolphins (6-8) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Both squads lost their last tilt, as the 49ers were defeated by the Rams 12-6, and the Dolphins lost 20-12 to the Texans.

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins Projected Favorite: 49ers (58.57% win probability)

49ers (58.57% win probability) Spread: San Francisco (-1.5)

San Francisco (-1.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Miami vs. San Francisco with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) and their 30th-ranked pass defense might have a hard time slowing down the Dallas Cowboys (6-8) and CeeDee Lamb, one of the NFL's top receivers, when the Cowboys host the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (68.05% win probability)

Buccaneers (68.05% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-3.5)

Tampa Bay (-3.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

Bet on Dallas vs. Tampa Bay with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!