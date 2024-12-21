Buccaneers vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Football

In NFL action on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (68%)

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Buccaneers are -120 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -102 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Over/Under

Buccaneers versus Cowboys, on Dec. 22, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Moneyline

Dallas is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -210 favorite despite being on the road.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Betting Trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread nine times in 14 games.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are 4-2 against the spread.

The Buccaneers have played 14 games this season and nine of them have gone over the total.

The Cowboys are 5-9-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas has won once ATS (1-5) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

Out of 14 Cowboys games so far this season, nine have gone over the total.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Odds & Spread

Moneyline: TB: (-210) | DAL: (+176)

TB: (-210) | DAL: (+176) Spread: TB: -3.5 (-120) | DAL: +3.5 (-102)

TB: -3.5 (-120) | DAL: +3.5 (-102) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

