Eagles vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

NFL action on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Washington Commanders.

Eagles vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (52.7%)

Eagles vs Commanders Point Spread

The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Eagles are -104 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -118 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Commanders Over/Under

A combined point total of 46.5 has been set for Eagles-Commanders on Dec. 22, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Eagles vs Commanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Eagles-Commanders, Philadelphia is the favorite at -210, and Washington is +176 playing at home.

Eagles vs Commanders Betting Trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 9-5-0 this season.

The Eagles have won twice ATS (2-4) as a 4.5-point favorite or more this year.

The Eagles have played 14 games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

The Commanders are 8-6-0 against the spread this year.

Washington has won once ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, nine of the Commanders' 14 games have hit the over.

Eagles vs Commanders Odds & Spread

