Eagles vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16
NFL action on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Washington Commanders.
Eagles vs Commanders Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Eagles win (52.7%)
Eagles vs Commanders Point Spread
The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Eagles are -104 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -118 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.
Eagles vs Commanders Over/Under
A combined point total of 46.5 has been set for Eagles-Commanders on Dec. 22, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Eagles vs Commanders Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Eagles-Commanders, Philadelphia is the favorite at -210, and Washington is +176 playing at home.
Eagles vs Commanders Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Philadelphia is 9-5-0 this season.
- The Eagles have won twice ATS (2-4) as a 4.5-point favorite or more this year.
- The Eagles have played 14 games this year and five of them have gone over the total.
- The Commanders are 8-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Washington has won once ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.
- This year, nine of the Commanders' 14 games have hit the over.
Eagles vs Commanders Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: PHI: (-210) | WAS: (+176)
- Spread: PHI: -4.5 (-104) | WAS: +4.5 (-118)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
