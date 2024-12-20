Rams vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The Los Angeles Rams versus the New York Jets is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Rams vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rams win (53.5%)

Rams vs Jets Point Spread

The Rams are 3-point favorites against the Jets. The Rams are -105 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -115 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Rams vs Jets Over/Under

Rams versus Jets on Dec. 22 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Rams vs Jets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rams vs. Jets reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-162) and New York as the underdog (+136) despite being the home team.

Rams vs Jets Betting Trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 7-7-0 this year.

The Rams have won once ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or more this season.

The Rams have played 14 games this year and seven of them have hit the over.

The Jets have five wins in 14 contests against the spread this season.

New York has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.

The Jets have played 14 games this year, and eight of them have hit the over.

Rams vs Jets Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LAR: (-162) | NYJ: (+136)

LAR: (-162) | NYJ: (+136) Spread: LAR: -3 (-105) | NYJ: +3 (-115)

LAR: -3 (-105) | NYJ: +3 (-115) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

