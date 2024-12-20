Raiders vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL action on Sunday.

Raiders vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raiders win (56%)

Raiders vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Raiders are 2.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Raiders are -110 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Raiders vs Jaguars Over/Under

A total of 40.5 points has been set for the Raiders-Jaguars game on Dec. 22, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Raiders vs Jaguars Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Raiders vs. Jaguars reveal Las Vegas as the favorite (-142) and Jacksonville as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Raiders vs Jaguars Betting Trends

Las Vegas has beaten the spread five times in 14 games.

The Raiders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been eight Raiders games (out of 14) that hit the over this year.

The Jaguars have beaten the spread eight times in 14 games.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Jacksonville is 7-3.

This season, eight of the Jaguars' 14 games have gone over the point total.

Raiders vs Jaguars Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LV: (-142) | JAX: (+120)

LV: (-142) | JAX: (+120) Spread: LV: -2.5 (-110) | JAX: +2.5 (-110)

LV: -2.5 (-110) | JAX: +2.5 (-110) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

