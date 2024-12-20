Lions vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

In NFL action on Sunday, the Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears.

Lions vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (76.4%)

Lions vs Bears Point Spread

The Lions are 6.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Lions are -118 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -104 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Bears Over/Under

The Lions-Bears game on Dec. 22 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Lions vs Bears Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Lions vs. Bears reveal Detroit as the favorite (-334) and Chicago as the underdog (+270) despite being the home team.

Lions vs Bears Betting Trends

Detroit's record against the spread is 9-5-0.

The Lions have an ATS record of 3-2 as 6.5-point favorites or greater.

Out of 14 Lions games so far this year, eight have hit the over.

The Bears have beaten the spread seven times in 14 games.

As a 6.5-point underdog or greater, Chicago has two wins ATS (2-1).

Out of 14 Bears games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Lions vs Bears Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DET: (-334) | CHI: (+270)

DET: (-334) | CHI: (+270) Spread: DET: -6.5 (-118) | CHI: +6.5 (-104)

DET: -6.5 (-118) | CHI: +6.5 (-104) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

