Colts vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Indianapolis Colts facing the Tennessee Titans.

Colts vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colts win (67.6%)

Colts vs Titans Point Spread

The Colts are 3.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Colts are -115 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -105 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Colts vs Titans Over/Under

The over/under for the Colts versus Titans game on Dec. 22 has been set at 42.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Colts vs Titans Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Titans-Colts, Tennessee is the underdog at +164, and Indianapolis is -196 playing at home.

Colts vs Titans Betting Trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 8-6-0 this season.

The Colts have seen seven of their 14 games go over the point total.

The Titans have won twice against the spread this year.

Tennessee has one win ATS (1-8) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

The Titans have played 14 games this season, and eight of them have hit the over.

Colts vs Titans Odds & Spread

Moneyline: IND: (-196) | TEN: (+164)

IND: (-196) | TEN: (+164) Spread: IND: -3.5 (-115) | TEN: +3.5 (-105)

IND: -3.5 (-115) | TEN: +3.5 (-105) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

