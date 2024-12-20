FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Bengals vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Bengals vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals versus the Cleveland Browns is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bengals vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bengals win (78.5%)

Bengals vs Browns Point Spread

The Bengals are 9.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Bengals are -110 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -110 to cover as a 9.5-point underdog.

Bengals vs Browns Over/Under

Bengals versus Browns, on Dec. 22, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bengals vs Browns Moneyline

Cleveland is a +380 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -490 favorite on the road.

Bengals vs Browns Betting Trends

  • Cincinnati is 8-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, 10 of the Bengals' 14 games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, the Browns are 4-10-0 this year.
  • The Browns have seen six of their 14 games go over the point total.

Bengals vs Browns Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: CIN: (-490) | CLE: (+380)
  • Spread: CIN: -9.5 (-110) | CLE: +9.5 (-110)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup