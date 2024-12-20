Bengals vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16
The Cincinnati Bengals versus the Cleveland Browns is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.
All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bengals vs Browns Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bengals win (78.5%)
Bengals vs Browns Point Spread
The Bengals are 9.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Bengals are -110 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -110 to cover as a 9.5-point underdog.
Bengals vs Browns Over/Under
Bengals versus Browns, on Dec. 22, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Bengals vs Browns Moneyline
Cleveland is a +380 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -490 favorite on the road.
Bengals vs Browns Betting Trends
- Cincinnati is 8-6-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, 10 of the Bengals' 14 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, the Browns are 4-10-0 this year.
- The Browns have seen six of their 14 games go over the point total.
Bengals vs Browns Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CIN: (-490) | CLE: (+380)
- Spread: CIN: -9.5 (-110) | CLE: +9.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!