Bengals vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals versus the Cleveland Browns is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Bengals vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bengals win (78.5%)

Bengals vs Browns Point Spread

The Bengals are 9.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Bengals are -110 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -110 to cover as a 9.5-point underdog.

Bengals vs Browns Over/Under

Bengals versus Browns, on Dec. 22, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bengals vs Browns Moneyline

Cleveland is a +380 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -490 favorite on the road.

Bengals vs Browns Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

This year, 10 of the Bengals' 14 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, the Browns are 4-10-0 this year.

The Browns have seen six of their 14 games go over the point total.

Bengals vs Browns Odds & Spread

