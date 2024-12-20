Falcons vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The Atlanta Falcons versus the New York Giants is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Falcons vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (76.6%)

Falcons vs Giants Point Spread

The Falcons are 8.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Falcons are -110 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -110 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Falcons vs Giants Over/Under

Falcons versus Giants, on Dec. 22, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Falcons vs Giants Moneyline

New York is a +360 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -461 favorite on the road.

Falcons vs Giants Betting Trends

Atlanta is 6-8-0 against the spread this season.

There have been five Falcons games (out of 14) that hit the over this season.

The Giants are 4-10-0 against the spread this year.

New York has no wins ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this year.

This year, five of the Giants' 14 games have hit the over.

