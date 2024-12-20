Cardinals vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16
The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Arizona Cardinals facing the Carolina Panthers.
All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (63.1%)
Cardinals vs Panthers Point Spread
The Cardinals are 4.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Cardinals are -110 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -110 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.
Cardinals vs Panthers Over/Under
A combined point total of 46.5 has been set for Cardinals-Panthers on Dec. 22, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Cardinals vs Panthers Moneyline
Arizona is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +190 underdog at home.
Cardinals vs Panthers Betting Trends
- Arizona has nine wins in 14 games against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have covered every time (1-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- The Cardinals have seen six of their 14 games hit the over.
- Against the spread, the Panthers are 6-8-0 this season.
- Carolina is 6-6 as 4.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.
- This season, 10 of the Panthers' 14 games have hit the over.
Cardinals vs Panthers Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ARI: (-230) | CAR: (+190)
- Spread: ARI: -4.5 (-110) | CAR: +4.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!