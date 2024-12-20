Cardinals vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Arizona Cardinals facing the Carolina Panthers.

Cardinals vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (63.1%)

Cardinals vs Panthers Point Spread

The Cardinals are 4.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Cardinals are -110 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -110 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Cardinals vs Panthers Over/Under

A combined point total of 46.5 has been set for Cardinals-Panthers on Dec. 22, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Cardinals vs Panthers Moneyline

Arizona is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +190 underdog at home.

Cardinals vs Panthers Betting Trends

Arizona has nine wins in 14 games against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered every time (1-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Cardinals have seen six of their 14 games hit the over.

Against the spread, the Panthers are 6-8-0 this season.

Carolina is 6-6 as 4.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.

This season, 10 of the Panthers' 14 games have hit the over.

Cardinals vs Panthers Odds & Spread

