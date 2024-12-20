Vikings vs Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16
The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Minnesota Vikings facing the Seattle Seahawks.
All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Vikings vs Seahawks Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Vikings win (54.3%)
Vikings vs Seahawks Point Spread
The Vikings are 3-point favorites against the Seahawks. The Vikings are -102 to cover the spread, while the Seahawks are -120 to cover as a 3-point underdog.
Vikings vs Seahawks Over/Under
The over/under for the Vikings versus Seahawks matchup on Dec. 22 has been set at 42.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Vikings vs Seahawks Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Vikings vs. Seahawks reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-152) and Seattle as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.
Vikings vs Seahawks Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Minnesota is 9-4-1 this season.
- The Vikings' ATS record as 3-point favorites or more is 4-2-1.
- This season, five of the Vikings' 14 games have gone over the point total.
- The Seahawks' record against the spread is 6-8-0.
- As 3-point underdogs or greater, Seattle is 3-3 against the spread.
- The Seahawks have seen seven of their 14 games hit the over.
Vikings vs Seahawks Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-152) | SEA: (+128)
- Spread: MIN: -3 (-102) | SEA: +3 (-120)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!