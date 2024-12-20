Vikings vs Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Minnesota Vikings facing the Seattle Seahawks.

Vikings vs Seahawks Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vikings win (54.3%)

Vikings vs Seahawks Point Spread

The Vikings are 3-point favorites against the Seahawks. The Vikings are -102 to cover the spread, while the Seahawks are -120 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Vikings vs Seahawks Over/Under

The over/under for the Vikings versus Seahawks matchup on Dec. 22 has been set at 42.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Vikings vs Seahawks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Vikings vs. Seahawks reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-152) and Seattle as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.

Vikings vs Seahawks Betting Trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 9-4-1 this season.

The Vikings' ATS record as 3-point favorites or more is 4-2-1.

This season, five of the Vikings' 14 games have gone over the point total.

The Seahawks' record against the spread is 6-8-0.

As 3-point underdogs or greater, Seattle is 3-3 against the spread.

The Seahawks have seen seven of their 14 games hit the over.

Vikings vs Seahawks Odds & Spread

Moneyline: MIN: (-152) | SEA: (+128)

MIN: (-152) | SEA: (+128) Spread: MIN: -3 (-102) | SEA: +3 (-120)

MIN: -3 (-102) | SEA: +3 (-120) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

