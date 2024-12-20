Bills vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

In NFL action on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots.

Bills vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (88.2%)

Bills vs Patriots Point Spread

The Bills are 14.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The Bills are -102 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -120 to cover as a 14.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Patriots Over/Under

A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Bills-Patriots game on Dec. 22, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bills vs Patriots Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Bills vs. Patriots reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-1205) and New England as the underdog (+750) on the road.

Bills vs Patriots Betting Trends

Buffalo is 9-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Bills have seen 10 of their 14 games go over the point total.

The Patriots are 6-8-0 against the spread this season.

There have been nine Patriots games (out of 14) that went over the total this year.

