NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 15

The Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the NFL schedule in Week 15.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Star running back Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET, at Raymond James Stadium.

Game Preview: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (61.15% win probability)

Buccaneers (61.15% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-4.5)

Tampa Bay (-4.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Patriots vs. Bills

James Cook, who ranks second-best in the NFL in rushing yards, will try to lead the way for the Buffalo Bills (9-4) on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET, when they visit the New England Patriots (11-2) and their third-best run D (89.5 rushing yards allowed per game).

Game Preview: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Projected Favorite: Patriots (52.27% win probability)

Patriots (52.27% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-1.5)

Buffalo (-1.5) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Eagles vs. Raiders

Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) face the Philadelphia Eagles (8-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.

Game Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles

Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite: Eagles (81.79% win probability)

Eagles (81.79% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-11.5)

Philadelphia (-11.5) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Jaguars vs. Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) will host the New York Jets (3-10) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Favorite: Jaguars (82.25% win probability)

Jaguars (82.25% win probability) Spread: Jacksonville (-12.5)

Jacksonville (-12.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Chargers

Travis Kelce will lead the Kansas City Chiefs (6-7) into their matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers (9-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Favorite: Chiefs (68.01% win probability)

Chiefs (68.01% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-4.5)

Kansas City (-4.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

42.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bears vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears (9-4) and the Cleveland Browns (3-10), who both lost their last tilt, will play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 14. In their previous games, the Bears lost 28-21 to the Packers, and the Browns were defeated by the Titans 31-29.

Game Preview: Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears Projected Favorite: Bears (78.83% win probability)

Bears (78.83% win probability) Spread: Chicago (-7.5)

Chicago (-7.5) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

39.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Texans vs. Cardinals

Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) will get a challenge when they go toe to toe with the Houston Texans (8-5), who sport the league's third-best pass defense, on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET. McBride ranks sixth-best in the league in receiving yards.

Game Preview: Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans Projected Favorite: Texans (78.33% win probability)

Texans (78.33% win probability) Spread: Houston (-9.5)

Houston (-9.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Giants vs. Commanders

The New York Giants (2-11) and the Washington Commanders (3-10), who both lost their last game, will play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 14. In their previous games, the Giants lost 33-15 to the Patriots, and the Commanders were taken down by the Vikings 31-0.

Game Preview: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Washington Commanders at New York Giants Projected Favorite: Giants (61.97% win probability)

Giants (61.97% win probability) Spread: New York (-2.5)

New York (-2.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

46.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bengals vs. Ravens

Against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-9), who have the worst run defense this season, Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens (6-7) should have success running the ball when the two teams meet on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET. Henry has been one of the NFL's top rushers this season, ranking sixth-best in the league in rushing yards.

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Favorite: Ravens (64.24% win probability)

Ravens (64.24% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-2.5)

Baltimore (-2.5) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Seahawks vs. Colts

On Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, a pair of the top offensive performers in football will be on show when wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks (10-3) host running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (8-5).

Game Preview: Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks Projected Favorite: Seahawks (72.79% win probability)

Seahawks (72.79% win probability) Spread: Seattle (-13.5)

Seattle (-13.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Rams vs. Lions

Two of the league's most exciting offenses will match up on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET, when the Los Angeles Rams (10-3) and their fourth-ranked offense (29.2 points per game) challenge the Detroit Lions' (8-5) No. 1 scoring offense (30.3 points per game).

Game Preview: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams Projected Favorite: Rams (67.63% win probability)

Rams (67.63% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-5.5)

Los Angeles (-5.5) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

54.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Saints vs. Panthers

On Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Carolina Panthers (7-6) will visit the New Orleans Saints (3-10).

Game Preview: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Projected Favorite: Saints (53.81% win probability)

Saints (53.81% win probability) Spread: Carolina (-2.5)

Carolina (-2.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Broncos vs. Packers

On Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, a pair of the top offensive players in football will be on display when running back Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) visit quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos (11-2).

Game Preview: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos Projected Favorite: Broncos (51.30% win probability)

Broncos (51.30% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-2.5)

Green Bay (-2.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

49ers vs. Titans

Star running back Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) play the Tennessee Titans (2-11) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium.

Game Preview: Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers Projected Favorite: 49ers (89.76% win probability)

49ers (89.76% win probability) Spread: San Francisco (-12.5)

San Francisco (-12.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

44.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

