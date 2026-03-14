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Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 14

With two games on Saturday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 3 Michigan and No. 23 Wisconsin at 1 p.m. ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Who do we project to come out on top? Review our picks and predictions below.

Trying to find an edge in college basketball? We break down the betting odds for each of the important matchups below.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Bet on Michigan vs. Wisconsin with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

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