Eagles vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15
NFL action on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Las Vegas Raiders.
Eagles vs Raiders Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Eagles win (81.8%)
Eagles vs Raiders Point Spread
The Eagles are 11.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Eagles are -105 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -115 to cover as an 11.5-point underdog.
Eagles vs Raiders Over/Under
The over/under for Eagles-Raiders on Dec. 14 is 38.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Eagles vs Raiders Moneyline
Las Vegas is a +560 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -769 favorite on the road.
Eagles vs Raiders Betting Trends
- Philadelphia's record against the spread is 7-6-0.
- The Eagles have seen five of their 13 games hit the over.
- The Raiders have five wins in 13 contests against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as an 11.5-point underdog or more this season.
- The Raiders have seen six of their 13 games hit the over.
Eagles vs Raiders Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: PHI: (-769) | LV: (+560)
- Spread: PHI: -11.5 (-105) | LV: +11.5 (-115)
- Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
