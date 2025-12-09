Eagles vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

NFL action on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Las Vegas Raiders.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eagles vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (81.8%)

Eagles vs Raiders Point Spread

The Eagles are 11.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Eagles are -105 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -115 to cover as an 11.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Raiders Over/Under

The over/under for Eagles-Raiders on Dec. 14 is 38.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Eagles vs Raiders Moneyline

Las Vegas is a +560 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -769 favorite on the road.

Eagles vs Raiders Betting Trends

Philadelphia's record against the spread is 7-6-0.

The Eagles have seen five of their 13 games hit the over.

The Raiders have five wins in 13 contests against the spread this season.

Las Vegas doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as an 11.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Raiders have seen six of their 13 games hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Eagles vs. Raiders analysis on FanDuel Research.

Eagles vs Raiders Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-769) | LV: (+560)

PHI: (-769) | LV: (+560) Spread: PHI: -11.5 (-105) | LV: +11.5 (-115)

PHI: -11.5 (-105) | LV: +11.5 (-115) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!