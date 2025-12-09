Texans vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The Houston Texans versus the Arizona Cardinals is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Texans vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texans win (78.3%)

Texans vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Texans are 9.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Texans are -112 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -108 to cover as a 9.5-point underdog.

Texans vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Texans versus Cardinals matchup on Dec. 14 has been set at 42.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Texans vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Texans vs Cardinals moneyline has the Texans as a -559 favorite, while the Cardinals are a +420 underdog on the road.

Texans vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Houston has seven wins in 13 games against the spread this year.

The Texans have seen three of their 13 games go over the point total.

The Cardinals have six wins in 13 contests against the spread this season.

Arizona has one win ATS (1-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Cardinals have seen eight of their 13 games hit the over.

