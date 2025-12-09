Packers vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15
The Green Bay Packers will face the Denver Broncos in NFL action on Sunday.
Packers vs Broncos Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Broncos win (51.3%)
Packers vs Broncos Point Spread
The Packers are 2.5-point favorites against the Broncos. The Packers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Broncos are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.
Packers vs Broncos Over/Under
A total of 42.5 points has been set for the Packers-Broncos matchup on Dec. 14, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Packers vs Broncos Moneyline
Green Bay is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Denver is a +114 underdog at home.
Packers vs Broncos Betting Trends
- Green Bay has beaten the spread six times in 13 games.
- As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Packers are 4-6 against the spread.
- The Packers have played 13 games this year and seven of them have gone over the total.
- The Broncos are 5-7-1 against the spread this year.
- Denver's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 3-0-1.
- This season, five of the Broncos' 13 games have gone over the point total.
Packers vs Broncos Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: GB: (-134) | DEN: (+114)
- Spread: GB: -2.5 (-110) | DEN: +2.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
