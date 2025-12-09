Packers vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The Green Bay Packers will face the Denver Broncos in NFL action on Sunday.

Packers vs Broncos Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (51.3%)

Packers vs Broncos Point Spread

The Packers are 2.5-point favorites against the Broncos. The Packers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Broncos are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Broncos Over/Under

A total of 42.5 points has been set for the Packers-Broncos matchup on Dec. 14, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Packers vs Broncos Moneyline

Green Bay is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Denver is a +114 underdog at home.

Packers vs Broncos Betting Trends

Green Bay has beaten the spread six times in 13 games.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Packers are 4-6 against the spread.

The Packers have played 13 games this year and seven of them have gone over the total.

The Broncos are 5-7-1 against the spread this year.

Denver's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 3-0-1.

This season, five of the Broncos' 13 games have gone over the point total.

