Kraken vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

In NHL action on Saturday, the Seattle Kraken take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kraken vs Canucks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (29-26-9) vs. Vancouver Canucks (20-37-8)

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-128) Canucks (+106) 6.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (60.8%)

Kraken vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Kraken. The Canucks are -250 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +198.

Kraken vs Canucks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Kraken-Canucks on March 14, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Kraken vs Canucks Moneyline

Seattle is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +106 underdog at home.

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