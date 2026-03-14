NHL
Kraken vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14
In NHL action on Saturday, the Seattle Kraken take on the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Kraken vs Canucks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (29-26-9) vs. Vancouver Canucks (20-37-8)
- Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-128)
|Canucks (+106)
|6.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (60.8%)
Kraken vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Kraken. The Canucks are -250 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +198.
Kraken vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Kraken-Canucks on March 14, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.
Kraken vs Canucks Moneyline
- Seattle is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +106 underdog at home.