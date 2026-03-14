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NHL

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Golden Knights vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (30-22-14) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (25-29-11)
  • Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-235)Blackhawks (+190)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (76.4%)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Golden Knights are +112 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -138.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Blackhawks matchup on March 14 has been set at 6.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks reveal Vegas as the favorite (-235) and Chicago as the underdog (+190) on the road.

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