Mammoth vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Mammoth vs Penguins Game Info

Utah Mammoth (34-26-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-18-15)

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-146) Penguins (+122) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (54.3%)

Mammoth vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Mammoth. The Penguins are -205 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +164.

Mammoth vs Penguins Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Mammoth-Penguins game on March 14, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.

Mammoth vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Penguins, Utah is the favorite at -146, and Pittsburgh is +122 playing on the road.

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