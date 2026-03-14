NHL
Mammoth vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Mammoth vs Penguins Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (34-26-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-18-15)
- Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-146)
|Penguins (+122)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (54.3%)
Mammoth vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Mammoth. The Penguins are -205 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +164.
Mammoth vs Penguins Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Mammoth-Penguins game on March 14, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.
Mammoth vs Penguins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Penguins, Utah is the favorite at -146, and Pittsburgh is +122 playing on the road.