Rams vs Lions Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions.

Rams vs Lions Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (67.6%)

Rams vs Lions Point Spread

The Rams are 5.5-point favorites against the Lions. The Rams are -110 to cover the spread, while the Lions are -110 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Rams vs Lions Over/Under

An over/under of 54.5 has been set for Rams-Lions on Dec. 14, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Rams vs Lions Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lions-Rams, Detroit is the underdog at +205, and Los Angeles is -250 playing at home.

Rams vs Lions Betting Trends

Los Angeles' record against the spread is 9-4-0.

The Rams are 6-2 as 5.5-point favorites or more.

Out of 13 Rams games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

The Lions have seven wins in 13 contests against the spread this year.

The Lions have played 13 games this year, and eight of them have gone over the total.

Rams vs Lions Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LAR: (-250) | DET: (+205)

LAR: (-250) | DET: (+205) Spread: LAR: -5.5 (-110) | DET: +5.5 (-110)

LAR: -5.5 (-110) | DET: +5.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

