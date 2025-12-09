Bills vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The Buffalo Bills will face the New England Patriots in NFL action on Sunday.

Bills vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Patriots win (52.3%)

Bills vs Patriots Point Spread

The Bills are 1.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The Bills are -105 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Patriots Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Bills-Patriots on Dec. 14, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bills vs Patriots Moneyline

Buffalo is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while New England is a +100 underdog at home.

Bills vs Patriots Betting Trends

Buffalo has six wins in 13 games against the spread this year.

The Bills are 4-7 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

There have been six Bills games (out of 13) that went over the total this season.

The Patriots are 9-4-0 against the spread this year.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, New England is 3-1 against the spread.

The Patriots have played 13 games this season, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Bills vs Patriots Odds & Spread

