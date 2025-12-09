FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Bills vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bills vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The Buffalo Bills will face the New England Patriots in NFL action on Sunday.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Patriots win (52.3%)

Bills vs Patriots Point Spread

The Bills are 1.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The Bills are -105 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Patriots Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Bills-Patriots on Dec. 14, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bills vs Patriots Moneyline

Buffalo is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while New England is a +100 underdog at home.

Bills vs Patriots Betting Trends

  • Buffalo has six wins in 13 games against the spread this year.
  • The Bills are 4-7 as 1.5-point favorites or more.
  • There have been six Bills games (out of 13) that went over the total this season.
  • The Patriots are 9-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, New England is 3-1 against the spread.
  • The Patriots have played 13 games this season, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Check out even more in-depth Bills vs. Patriots analysis on FanDuel Research.

Bills vs Patriots Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: BUF: (-118) | NE: (+100)
  • Spread: BUF: -1.5 (-105) | NE: +1.5 (-115)
  • Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

