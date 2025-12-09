Seahawks vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

In NFL action on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks face the Indianapolis Colts.

Seahawks vs Colts Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (72.8%)

Seahawks vs Colts Point Spread

The Seahawks are 13.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Seahawks are -110 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -110 to cover as a 13.5-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Colts Over/Under

A combined point total of 42.5 has been set for Seahawks-Colts on Dec. 14, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Seahawks vs Colts Moneyline

Indianapolis is a +730 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -1149 favorite on the road.

Seahawks vs Colts Betting Trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 10-3-0 this season.

The Seahawks have played 13 games this year and eight of them have hit the over.

The Colts have seven wins in 13 contests against the spread this year.

There have been seven Colts games (out of 13) that went over the total this year.

Seahawks vs Colts Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SEA: (-1149) | IND: (+730)

SEA: (-1149) | IND: (+730) Spread: SEA: -13.5 (-110) | IND: +13.5 (-110)

SEA: -13.5 (-110) | IND: +13.5 (-110) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

