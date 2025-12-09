Panthers vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

On Sunday in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers are up against the New Orleans Saints.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saints win (53.8%)

Panthers vs Saints Point Spread

The Panthers are 2.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Panthers are -114 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -106 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Panthers vs Saints Over/Under

Panthers versus Saints on Dec. 14 has an over/under of 40.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Panthers vs Saints Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Saints-Panthers, New Orleans is the underdog at +122, and Carolina is -144 playing on the road.

Panthers vs Saints Betting Trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 8-5-0 this year.

The Panthers are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

This year, seven of the Panthers' 13 games have gone over the point total.

The Saints' record against the spread is 5-8-0.

As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, New Orleans is 4-7 against the spread.

There have been four Saints games (out of 13) that went over the total this season.

Check out even more in-depth Panthers vs. Saints analysis on FanDuel Research.

Panthers vs Saints Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CAR: (-144) | NO: (+122)

CAR: (-144) | NO: (+122) Spread: CAR: -2.5 (-114) | NO: +2.5 (-106)

CAR: -2.5 (-114) | NO: +2.5 (-106) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!