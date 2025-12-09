Bears vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The Chicago Bears are among the NFL teams in action on Sunday, versus the Cleveland Browns.

Bears vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bears win (78.8%)

Bears vs Browns Point Spread

The Bears are 7.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Bears are -112 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -108 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Bears vs Browns Over/Under

The over/under for the Bears versus Browns game on Dec. 14 has been set at 40.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bears vs Browns Moneyline

Chicago is a -420 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +330 underdog on the road.

Bears vs Browns Betting Trends

Chicago's record against the spread is 8-5-0.

Out of 13 Bears games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

The Browns' record against the spread is 5-8-0.

Cleveland has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Browns have played 13 games this year, and seven of them have hit the over.

